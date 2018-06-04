Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — President Donald Trump has called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House Tuesday due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump says in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.”

Trump says the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but fans who planned to attend “deserve better.”

He says he’ll instead be hosting “a different type of ceremony” with the U.S. Marine Band.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, weighed in following President Trump’s statement, asking the Eagles to Congress and offering a tour of the Capitol.

I’m proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol? https://t.co/niWR7zkSYx — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 4, 2018

The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they’re on the field before a game. Trump had suggested players who kneel be fired.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)