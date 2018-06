Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A child was rushed to the hospital after a near drowning at a YMCA in Beaver County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident was first reported just before 2:40 p.m. at the Rochester Township YMCA.

There’s no word on the child’s condition, but they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene.

