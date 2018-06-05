Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A fugitive from Kansas, wanted on more than 150 counts of rape, is now behind bars after being arrested while hiding out in Western Pennsylvania.

McKeesport Police, along with detectives from Abilene, Kansas, showed up at the suspect’s home early last Thursday morning. The Abilene law enforcement officers were looking for 44-year-old Eric Millsap.

They wanted him for a series of alleged sex crimes committed back in Kansas.

Jayme Millsap, the suspect’s wife, on Tuesday night told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “They came to the door at 8 o’clock in the morning, and was banging on it, and asked to see him. I don’t know, they said he was under arrest at the time, everything was just kind of blurry. I asked what was going on. They finally told me that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Dickinson County, Kansas.”

Millsap, his wife, and their four children – between the ages of 9 and 16 – have been living in McKeesport for about two years.

Jayme said she was born in McKeesport, and her husband was originally from Texas.

In a short press release, police said Millsap was arrested on a warrant from Dickinson County District Court for more than 150 counts of rape.

The release said the crimes allegedly occurred when Millsap lived in Abilene between 2006 and 2015.

“I’m highly upset, my heart’s broken,” Jayme said. “Nineteen years of being together, and this is the thanks I get. For a while, I’ll admit, I did have suspicions, you know, but other than that, I didn’t think anything of it.”

Millsap is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on a fugitive warrant. His bail has been set at $1 million.

There’s no word yet on when he’ll face extradition back to Kansas.