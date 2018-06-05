Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seeing a dentist can be expensive, but there’s a way coming up to get treatment for free.

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is hosting a free, two-day dental clinic at PPG Paints Arena.

The clinic will be held on June 29 and 30.

More than 1,000 dental professionals and volunteers will be on hand to provide free dental care to anyone, regardless of your income.

In a press release, Dr. Daniel Pituch, one of the founders of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, said, “Many of those who will be served are from working families who do not have access to dental care or cannot afford dental insurance. Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh dental clinic can be life-changing for patients, especially the homeless, the working poor, women in shelters, and children whose families do not have the means to see a dentist. By providing care, we help underserved patients move on to a better chapter in their lives.”

Doors will open at 6 a.m.

It is first-come, first-serve and you don’t have to register ahead of time.

Can you believe it? We are just 1 short month (and counting!) until our FREE #dentalclinic. More info: https://t.co/pLI53LQCzY pic.twitter.com/PqTfpXm1eu — Mission of Mercy_PGH (@MOM_PGH) May 29, 2018

If you would like to volunteer, click here. For more information on the free clinic, visit Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh’s website.