McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a house in McKeesport early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to scene near the corner of Lincoln Street and Olive Street around 1 a.m. The first crews to arrive found the house already engulfed in flames.

The house was not believed to be occupied.

Firefighters remained outside the structure as they battled the fire. The burning house eventually collapsed.

No injuries were reported.