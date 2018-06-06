Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trial was held Wednesday for a landlord accused of breaking into his tenant’s Castle Shannon apartment and committing lewd acts in her bedroom.

The whole incident was captured on surveillance video.

On the stand, Thomas Fallon testified he was fixing a hot water heater when he stepped inside the woman’s bedroom for an alleged “welfare check.”

He says he saw underwear lying around, and became aroused and touched myself. He also said he’s being treated for impulsive behavior.

Two people were removed from the courtroom when they laughed about the testimony.

The alleged incident happened in the apartments upstairs from Fallon’s electric business in Castle Shannon last December.

The woman says she installed a camera after becoming suspicious that someone was going through her underwear. However, Fallon claims he only did it once.

The businessman is charged with two felonies – burglary and criminal mischief. His attorney is trying to get the charges reduced to the less serious crime of criminal mischief.

It was a non-jury trial, and testimony and closing arguments were completed in one day.

Judge Edward Borkowski is expected to announce a verdict next Tuesday morning.