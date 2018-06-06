Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a medical building in Washington County.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened at the Neighbor Health Center along Leonard Avenue.

The vehicle crashed into a lab room and a female technician was killed. Her name has not been released.

Two other people, including the driver, were injured in the incident.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Sharp Street prior to the crash. At the bottom of a hill, the vehicle went airborne and into the building. No skid marks were left by the vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time.

