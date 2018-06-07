Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A homemade plane crashed in a Butler County field late Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatchers reported just before 11:30 a.m. that a small plane landed in a field on Royal Oak Drive in Penn Township, south of the Butler County airport.

Police, medics and emergency personnel were sent to the scene.

According to sources at the scene, the pilot, who built the plane himself, suffered a head injury. The plane was FAA-approved.

