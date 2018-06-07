Filed Under:Butler County, Local TV, Penn Township, Plane Crash

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A homemade plane crashed in a Butler County field late Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatchers reported just before 11:30 a.m. that a small plane landed in a field on Royal Oak Drive in Penn Township, south of the Butler County airport.

butler county homemade plane crash Homemade Plane Crashes In Butler Co. Field

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Police, medics and emergency personnel were sent to the scene.

According to sources at the scene, the pilot, who built the plane himself, suffered a head injury. The plane was FAA-approved.

