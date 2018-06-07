Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Oklahoma couple is accused of taking a minor from Ohio to Pennsylvania for sex trafficking.

Authorities say 34-year-old Oscar Carter and 27-year-old Summer Brown, both from Tulsa, Okla., have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on multiple sex trafficking charges, including sex trafficking of a child.

Carter and Brown are accused of transporting a minor from Ohio to Pennsylvania on March 6 with the intention to have the minor engage in prostitution and other sexual activity.

The couple also allegedly recruited another minor for sex trafficking.

Carter and Brown are currently in the Butler County Prison.

City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Cranberry Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation.