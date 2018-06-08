Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – The Aliquippa assistant police chief was arrested Friday morning.

According to a statement from the district attorney, Joseph Perciavalle was arrested for the distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor.

As part of a separate and ongoing investigation, police obtained a warrant to search several cell phones. One of those phones belonged to a minor.

A review of instant messages on the phone revealed a message containing sexually explicit material.

The message was sent to a small group and allegedly came from Perciavalle’s personal phone.

On Wednesday, Aliquippa Police Chief Don Couch was placed on administrative leave.

“[Wednesday] evening, for personnel issues, they decided they were going to place the police chief on administrative leave. There was speculation and some innuendo that this is in some way related to the [Rachael DelTondo] murder. That is completely false, that has nothing to do with it,” Sainovich said.

No other information has been released.

