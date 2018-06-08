Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The father of a man accused of killing a New Kensington Police officer has been acquitted of multiple charges.

Gregory Paul Baucum Jr. was in court Friday, facing charges of strangulation and witness intimidation for allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend in November 2017.

The woman told police Baucum tried to grab her neck and twist it in a snapping motion as she slept. She said he also squeezed her nose and mouth and started hitting her the following morning.

Westmoreland County Jury acquits Gregory Paul Baucum Jr, father of alleged cop killer Rahmael Holt of strangulation and witness intimidation charges. Baucum was accused of trying to asphyxiate girlfriend as well as snap her neck in Nov 2017. pic.twitter.com/3gqAigr2aX — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) June 8, 2018

Sources told KDKA in November that Baucum allegedly assaulted the woman because he heard she had spoken to police about his son, Rahmael Sal Holt, who is charged in the death of New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw.

A Westmoreland County Jury acquitted Baucum of the charges Friday.

Holt last appeared in court on May 21. Attorneys will meet again before a judge in August in that case.

