Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOLIDAY, Fla. (KDKA) — When sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody for stealing and crashing a car, the suspect had a furry friend with him.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says Cody Blake Hession was arrested in Holiday, Fla., after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a ditch.

When deputies took him into custody, they found he had a Capuchin monkey in the car with him.

In body cam video, the monkey can be seen clinging to Hession, who has his hands behind his back in handcuffs.

They allowed Hession to give the monkey a hug and say goodbye before the monkey was handed over to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials and transported to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hession did not have a permit for the animal.