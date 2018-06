Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DEER CREEK TWP. (KDKA) – A truck driving on I-79 North in Mercer County got quite a surprise Thursday night.

A bear ran into the trailer a Chevrolet Avalanche was pulling, damaging a tool box and a wheel well, according to the Mercer County Police.

Mercer Police received a number of calls from vehicles passing by about the bear in the media in the area of the crash.

It is unclear if the bear was injured in the crash.