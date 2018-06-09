Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Nixie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet this sweet girl Nixie. She’s a shy girl initially, but as soon as she’s with you for a minute or two, she’ll want to head outside and play. Nixie is the perfect fit for a home with children 12 and over. Because she wants all of your love to herself, she would do best in a home where she’s the only pooch. Please ask to meet with an Animal Friends Adoption Counselor, so Nixie can be comfortably introduced. They can discuss whether you’re looking for a lap pet, a social butterfly, an only pet or a furry “sibling” for kids or other animals.

To find out more about how to adopt Nixie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Nora

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Nora was left behind when her family moved. She is independent and can be cranky if she does not want bothered. She is affectionate on her terms. Nora is about 4-years-old.

“When I came to Orphans of the Storm I had mats everywhere. They gave me a very interesting hairdo … I look just like a lion. I kinda liked that look because sometimes I feel like a lion inside!”

To find out more about how to adopt Nora, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Pumpkin

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Pumpkin, unfortunately, lost her home after her owner passed away. This shy girl is around 7-years-old, and is used to living a quiet life. Now she needs a new home where she can truly be herself. Pumpkin was the only animal in her previous household, so she would probably do best in a home without dogs or other cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Pumpkin, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Hucklebuck

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Hucklebuck is an active and silly dwarf rabbit, weighing in at just over one kilogram. He is very sweet and loves to be stroked around his ears and head. Despite a back injury resulting in a fracture at L-7, he is able to run and stand up on his hind legs. He doesn’t seem very “special needs,” but will need to be monitored for issues like bladder sludge. We use a low-sided litter box to make things a bit easier for him. We also recommend flooring that allows him to have good traction… slippery floor surfaces can be a bit difficult for him.

Hucklebuck is a good eater – enjoying hay, pellets and a variety of greens. He is currently perfecting his litter box skills. Hucklebuck seems to enjoy seeing other rabbits and we suspect he may do well with a bunny friend.

To find out more about how to adopt Hucklebuck, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24