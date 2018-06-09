Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
(KDKA) – Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebration on Saturday.
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen’s actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Roughly 1,000 soldiers marched to House Guards Parade in Whitehall, central London, as part of the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England.(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as part of a procession. They were married in May in a ceremony watched by millions across the world.