(KDKA) – Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebration on Saturday.

Roughly 1,000 soldiers marched to House Guards Parade in Whitehall, central London, as part of the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as part of a procession. They were married in May in a ceremony watched by millions across the world.