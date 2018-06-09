Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mitochondria are responsible for creating more than 90 percent of the energy needed to sustain life and support organ function. Participants in the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation’s Energy for Life Walk-a-thon used at least that much energy raising money for a worthy cause on Saturday.

More than 300 people gathered on the North Shore Great Lawn to participate in the UMDF’s walk-a-thon, raising more than $65,000 for the research, education treatment and the cure for mitochondrial disease.

“Everyone should care about mitochondrial disease and dysfunction,” said Charles A. Mohan, the executive director of the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. “Mitochondrial dysfunction is at the core of secondary illnesses like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, autism and the aging process.”

When mitochondria fail, less and less energy is generated within the cell. Cell injury and even cell death follow, which can lead to whole organ systems begin to fail, according to the UMDF website.

For more information, visit www.umdf.org. To donate online, visit www.energyforlifewalk.org/pittsburgh.