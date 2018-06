Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND Co. (KDKA) — A man and his dog were killed in an house fire early Sunday morning at 214 Russ Moore Rd., Hempfield Twp.

Police say the two victims were trapped inside and were not able to make it out alive.

The identity of the man has not been released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal.