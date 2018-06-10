Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Church Street early Sunday morning for reports of gunshots.

First responders arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, but the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.