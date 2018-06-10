WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Mount Oliver

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Church Street early Sunday morning for reports of gunshots.

First responders arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, but the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch