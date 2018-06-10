Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands showed up to the Pittsburgh Pride Parade Sunday to march for acceptance and equality.

The theme of the 2018 Pride Equality March is “This is me.”

Those words have special meaning for Madison Gallagher.

“I’m transgender and I’m having my name officially changed legally,” Gallagher said. “It means more to me than the world.”

Members of Pittsburgh’s LGBT community groups showed up to march taking part in the “This is me” movement, also.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, or what you look like,” Delta Foundation’s Christine Bryan said. “This is me and this is who I am.”

Bryan says acceptance makes this community special.

She says Pittsburgh and Allegheny County now have special laws to protect the LGBT community.

A belief in acceptance and equality attracted 135 groups and organizations to the march.