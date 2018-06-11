Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change – though not right away – following Monday’s official repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

The repeal of “net neutrality” takes effect six months after the Federal Communications Commission voted to undo the rules, which had barred broadband and cellphone companies from slowing down or blocking sites of their choosing or charging more for higher speeds.

With the end of net neutrality, Broadband providers insist they won’t do anything that harms the “internet experience” for consumers. But companies are likely to start testing the boundaries over the next six months to a year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)