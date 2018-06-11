Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers president and vice president were both arrested and cited at a rally in Harrisburg on Monday.

President Nina Esposito-Visgitis and Vice President William Hileman were marching at the Poor People’s Campaign rally in the State Capitol Rotunda, along with more than 100 PFT members, retirees and activists.

The protesters were trying to draw attention to the fight for unions, higher wages and investment in public education.

A number of protesters refused to disperse at the rally.

Esposito-Visgitis and Hileman were among eight protesters who were arrested, cited for disorderly conduct and fined. All eight were released Monday afternoon.

We know which side we are on. The side of public education! The side of good paying jobs! Which side are you on? #PoorPeoplesCampaign @AFTPA @AFTunion @PaAFL_CIO pic.twitter.com/uomunHYQDY — PFT400 (@PFT400) June 11, 2018

“Making sure that every child has access to a quality education and that every worker has the right to unionize are issues that are worth getting arrested for,” Esposito-Visgitis said in a statement. “Our membership stands shoulder to shoulder with the Poor People’s Campaign to raise people up by investing in our public schools and increasing the minimum wage.”