SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three firefighters were injured battling a house fire in Shaler Township on Monday night.

The fire was first reported just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Middle Road.

Officials say the firefighters suffered minor injuries.

According to the Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company, “one victim has been located and three firefighters have received minor injuries.”

The other victim’s condition is unclear.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Shaler Police say Middle Road between Saxonburg Boulevard and Glen Malcolm Drive will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.