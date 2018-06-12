Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Water service has been shut off for some people who live in a section of Armstrong County.

Officials say the computer system that controls the water pumps in Parks Township is broken.

According to the director of the township’s Emergency Management Services, water service has been cut off to homes on Slate Point, Eagles Nest, Ridge and Hickory Roads.

A water buffalo has been set up on Eagles Nest Road.

It’s unclear when water service will be restored to normal.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.