WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Local TV, Parks Township, Water Service

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Water service has been shut off for some people who live in a section of Armstrong County.

Officials say the computer system that controls the water pumps in Parks Township is broken.

According to the director of the township’s Emergency Management Services, water service has been cut off to homes on Slate Point, Eagles Nest, Ridge and Hickory Roads.

armstrong county parks twp water outage Computer System Issue Shuts Off Water Service In Parks Twp.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A water buffalo has been set up on Eagles Nest Road.

It’s unclear when water service will be restored to normal.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch