PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Business leaders in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section came together Tuesday afternoon to take a stand against sexual harassment, assault and domestic violence.

A block of Oakland Avenue was closed to traffic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the rally.

“One in three women will experience some sort of assault or violence in their lifetime, and the age demographic is 16-24,” said one of the rally organizers. “That’s my backyard, that’s Oakland.”

There was live music, informational groups and pledges to be signed.

Organizers say they want Oakland to be a safe spot for all.

“We want men and women to come out, and we want men also to take a stand on this,” said one of the organizers. “And, then, part two is, we’re going to organize a training program, so that our business owners and their managers and their employees will get trained on how to prevent this issue.”

This was the first event for Oakland business owners, and organizers say they plan to host more.