HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

Currently, minimum wage is $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Wolf said legislature hasn’t given workers a raise in nine years. He also pointed out that all of the states bordering Pennsylvania have raised their minimum wage during that time.

A PA family of 2 earning minimum wage & working full-time falls below the poverty line, but the PA legislature hasn’t given workers a raise in 9 yrs. More than half the nation has raised their minimum wages, including all of PA’s neighbors — it’s time for PA to #RaiseTheWage. pic.twitter.com/JrexN5Vv95 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 13, 2018

Only two states have a lower minimum wage – Georgia and Wyoming, which are both at $5.15 per hour.

