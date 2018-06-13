WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

Currently, minimum wage is $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Wolf said legislature hasn’t given workers a raise in nine years. He also pointed out that all of the states bordering Pennsylvania have raised their minimum wage during that time.

Only two states have a lower minimum wage – Georgia and Wyoming, which are both at $5.15 per hour.

