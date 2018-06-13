WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Those opposing an effort by Peoples Gas to privatize the city’s water system gathered to protest Wednesday morning.

Several county council members, members of the Our Water Coalition and others gathered to rally against the plan.

our water protest Protest Held To Rally Against Pittsburgh Water Privatization Efforts

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

They say water is a public right, not a commodity. They’re concerned about what would happen if a private company took over.

“PWSA must remain controlled and accountable to the people of Pittsburgh. Public control of our assets like water is critical to a healthy democracy and a healthy community,” County Councilwoman Anita Prizio said.

The Our Water campaign says the PWSA has made great strides in replacing old lines, fixing its billing system and reducing lead in water.

