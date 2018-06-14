Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — A person of interest is in custody following the Thursday shooting of two adults and two children in a parking lot in suburban Denver, according to police.

Westminster police said a vehicle seen leaving the area was located about three hours after the shooting, and investigators are interviewing the driver.

Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said she did not have any information on the conditions of the victims, and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Officers who arrived at the scene found four people with gunshot wounds outside at the Cedarwood Square Office Complex, which is about 14 miles northwest of Denver.

Investigators were interviewing people who were inside or near the business complex at the time of the shooting.

“A lot of witnesses to talk to and get information,” Spottke said. “Obviously, they’re upset.”

Police surrounded the complex that holds several dental offices, using yellow tape to block access to the area and placing evidence markers. A road next to the business park was closed to traffic, and police also closed several lanes of another major road nearby.

No other information was released.

