PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a suspected pickpocket who they say has stolen credit cards in Downtown Pittsburgh and North Shore restaurants.

Detectives say they received multiple reports between March and May from women whose wallets were stolen from their purses while they were inside local restaurants.

Police say the victims’ purses were on the back of a chair, on the floor or on a hook under the bar.

According to police, the suspected thief has been caught on surveillance footage at the Mall at Robinson where he used the stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call police at (412) 323-7201 or (412) 255-2827.