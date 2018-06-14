Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Morgantown native will join the stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” when the national tour stops in Pittsburgh in August.

Trevor Dion Nicholas, a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, is currently starring as the Genie in London’s West End production of the show and previously appeared in the show on Broadway.

Nicholas will return to the United States to join the national tour in three cities — Pittsburgh, Atlanta and New Orleans — before going back to the West End production.

“My time with Aladdin in the West End so far has been absolutely incredible, but the opportunity to perform as ‘Genie’ in Pittsburgh on the Benedum Center stage, where I saw numerous shows growing up, means so much to me and those I love,” Nicholas said in a release. “It’s a dream come true to perform for audiences full of family and friends in a city so close to my heart.”

Michael James Scott, who is currently playing the Genie on tour, will swap places with Nicholas and join the West End production.

“Aladdin” will run at the Benedum Center from Aug. 22 to Sept. 9.

Tickets can be purchased at trustarts.org.