WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police officers conducting a welfare check in West Mifflin found an unresponsive man and dozens of cats.

According to the Humane Animal Rescue, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3400 block of Duquesne Avenue.

Inside, officers found an unresponsive elderly male. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police also found as many as 100 cats, including some which were deceased.

Humane officials were working to remove the cats Thursday morning.

The cats taken from the home were transported to the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End location.

