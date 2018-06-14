Filed Under:Humane Animal Rescue, Local TV, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police officers conducting a welfare check in West Mifflin found an unresponsive man and dozens of cats.

According to the Humane Animal Rescue, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3400 block of Duquesne Avenue.

west mifflin cat house Unresponsive Man, 100 Cats Found In West Mifflin Home During Welfare Check

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Inside, officers found an unresponsive elderly male. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police also found as many as 100 cats, including some which were deceased.

Humane officials were working to remove the cats Thursday morning.

The cats taken from the home were transported to the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End location.

