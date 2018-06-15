Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old Pittsburgh boy who died earlier this year from blunt force trauma to his head has now been ruled a homicide.

But no criminal charges have been filed so far in the death of Major Troutman.

Authorities say the boy was unresponsive when he was taken to a hospital Feb. 6. He died there eight days later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office announced the homicide determination on Thursday. But authorities have not said how the boy suffered his injuries.

