CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Hot liquid exploded all over a factory worker Thursday night in Crescent Township.

Police say the quick thinking of the man’s coworkers possibly saved lives and stopped the business from burning to the ground

Police got a 911 call just before 6 p.m. Thursday about an explosion. Today, the Crescent Township Police Department said that explosion and fire injured 20-year-old Josh Taylor.

It happened here at Premier Pan, which is a manufacturing and packaging supplier that makes anything from cooking pans to metal dryer vents.

Police say Taylor was cleaning the glazing machine, something that is standard procedure, when the temperature inside got too hot and essentially shot hot liquid all over him.

“His burns were on his face, arms, I believe on his left side, but his hair was singed and his clothing was singed too so he got a good brunt of the ball of flame,” Crescent Twp. Police Officer Jay Griffith said.

Taylor’s coworkers grabbed as many as five fire extinguishers to put out the flames and then dragged him outside.

Officer Griffith said Taylor was in total shock and could barely talk.

Crescent Township police recognized a handful of the employees by name on its Facebook post.