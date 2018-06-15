Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Miss Sprinkles

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Just like her name suggests, Miss Sprinkles is a sweet, loving girl and she is in search of a family she can call her own. While Miss Sprinkles can be a little shy in new surroundings, with a little patience and love, she is sure to be a wonderful feline companion. Even though she is FIV-positive, with regular visits to the vet, nothing stops Sprinkles from living life to the fullest. If you’re in need of a new friend who enjoys a good cat nap and head scratch, Miss Sprinkles is the one for you!

To find out more about how to adopt Miss Sprinkles, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Tessi

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Tessi is about a year old. She came to the shelter in very, very bad shape. She went to the vet, but was so anemic she wasn’t expected to make it through the night. Well, Tessi had things she wanted to do, so after some meds and TLC she bounced back! Today, you would never know that Tessi was once a sick girl! She is purrfectly fine now and would love a home to call her own.

Tessi loves her toys. Since she is new to the shelter, she can be a little shy at first when she meets you. She gets along well with the felines in the cat room. And, in her foster home (from July of last year to just recently), she was fine with the three adult cats and three small dogs living there.

To find out more about how to adopt Tessi, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Yammie

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Yammie is just a baby at around 9-, 10-months-old. He arrived at Animal Protectors some weeks back with his three siblings and has come a long way. Yammie still needs more socialization with new people, but he is a very friendly boy and it doesn’t take him long to warm up. If someone is willing to be patient with him and give him the time he needs, we know that this young pup will make someone a great companion!

To find out more about how to adopt Yammie, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24