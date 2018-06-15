Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their preseason schedule.

According to the Penguins’ website, the team will play six preseason games this year.

The schedule features home and away games against the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

The annual free game for kids will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23 when the Penguins host the Red Wings.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 18 – at Buffalo (7 p.m.)

Sept. 19 – at Detroit (7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 22 – Columbus (3 p.m.)

Sept 23 – Detroit (3 p.m.)

Sept. 26 – Buffalo (7 p.m.)

Sept. 28. – at Columbus (7 p.m.)

All three home games will be played at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins’ first training camp practice will be held on Sept. 14.