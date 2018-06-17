Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say one teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia, one of several around the city that also claimed another life.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in south Philadelphia at about 10:30 p.m. Friday found a 16-year-old shot in the chest and a 12-year-old shot in the leg. Both were taken to Jefferson Medical Center, where the older teen died.

Police say the victims may have been targeted by the 22 shots fired. Two males were seen fleeing.

A few minutes earlier, a 23-year-old man was killed in north Philadelphia, and two other men were wounded. Two masked men were seen fleeing.

No arrests were announced in those cases or another shooting that wounded a man.

