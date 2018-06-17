Comments
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County medical examiner was sent to the scene of a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Mahoney Road Exit on Route 22 eastbound in North Fayette Township.
One witness reported the motorcyclist went over a hillside.
The right lane of Route 22 eastbound was closed near the Noblestown on-ramp.
Further details have not been released at this time.
