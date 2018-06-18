Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is in effect once again today for the Pittsburgh region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s standardized air quality index uses colors to report daily air quality.

With temperatures expected to climb into the 90s on Monday, the DEP has issued a Code Orange alert.

An “orange” air quality level signifies unhealthy air pollution levels for young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems — such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

On air quality action days, you should try to carpool, reduce vehicular travel, wait until after dusk to get gas and set your air conditioner thermostat to a higher temperature.

There is good news as a cold front is expected to move into the region. That cold front is expected to bring a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

For more information, visit dep.pa.gov.

