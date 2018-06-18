Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Up-and-coming Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed during a double drive-by shooting in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh Police say two people were rushed to the hospital following the shooting, and later said one of the victims died.

Following the shooting, the manager of the 21-year-old rapper confirmed that Wopo was wounded in the shooting.

He later confirmed that Wopo was the one who passed away from his injuries. In a Facebook post, Wopo’s manager said: “I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro #LongLiveWopo”

Pittsburgh rappers Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller took to social media Monday night to post remembrances to Wopo. Khalifa posting to Facebook: “Rest up bro.” And Miller tweeting a broke heart.

Rapper Juicy J tweeted his condolences:

R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Grammy-nominated music producer Sledgren posted on Twitter saying, “Prayers for Lil Cuhz.”

https://twitter.com/ImSledgren/status/1008837491242217475

Pittsburgh rapper Chevy Woods tweeted, “Damn cuz … Rest up.”

Damn cuz … Rest up @jimmywopo_ 🙏🏾 — Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) June 18, 2018

Grammy-nominated music producer Johnny Juliano tweeted: “prayers going out to Jimmy Wopo.”

Prayers going out to @jimmywopo_ — Johnny Juliano (@JohnnyJuliano) June 18, 2018

Officials say the drive-by shooting happened at 4:22 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wylie Avenue, between Chauncey and Duff Streets.

UPDATE: Two men wounded in drive-by shooting on Wylie Ave in the Hill District. One critical, the other stable pic.twitter.com/qkd1a65rze — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) June 18, 2018

According to investigators, Wopo and the other victim were riding in a white Mazda SUV when they were shot at close range. Police found the vehicle in the middle of the street.

They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Wopo was listed in critical condition, and later pronounced dead. The other man was in stable condition.

“Two male victims both transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway,” said Alicia George, Pittsburgh Police spokesperson. “This was an isolated incident, an apparent drive-by.”

At the scene, police cordoned off the area to look for evidence and went door-to-door interviewing neighbors about anything they saw or heard.

Two bullet holes could be seen in the driver’s side window of the SUV before it was towed away.

One witness who lives on the street said the victims’ vehicle was being followed. The second vehicle pulled along side it, fired two shots and then fled.

The investigation conditions.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.