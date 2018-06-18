Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A power outage knocked out traffic lights on the South Side on Monday afternoon.

The Duquesne Light website said more than 500 customers were without power in the area around 4:30 p.m.

The outage was causing some problems along Carson Street and near Station Square.

Duquesne Light said an equipment failure caused the outage at Station Square.

Crews are on the scene working to restore power, but Duquesne Light says there is no estimated time for when the service will be back.

