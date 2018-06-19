Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new study is shining light on some dangerous intersections for pedestrians across Allegheny County.

According to a study conducted by Hal Waldman and Associates, crashes involving pedestrians are down over the past five years.

However, the data they collected shows that there are plenty of dangerous intersection for pedestrians around Allegheny County.

From 2013 through 2017, there were 1,985 crashes involving a pedestrian. Of those, 70 resulted in fatalities, while 178 others caused major injures.

The majority (60 percent) of those dangerous intersections are located in the City of Pittsburgh.

Per the report, Oakland was one of the most dangerous areas in Pittsburgh. In fact, the intersection of Forbes Avenue and McKee Place was ranked the worst overall. Over the five-year period, there were nine crashes involving pedestrians.

Additionally, 13 intersections along Fifth Avenue and Forbes Avenue accounted for 65 crashes. One of those was fatal.

Per the report, the most dangerous intersections in Allegheny County are as follows:

Forbes Avenue and McKee Place in Pittsburgh – Nine crashes

Ross Street and Sixth Avenue in Pittsburgh – Eight crashes

Cedar Avenue and East Ohio Street in Pittsburgh – Eight crashes

Fifth Avenue and South Aiken Avenue in Pittsburgh – Eight crashes

Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh –Seven crashes

South Negley Avenue and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh –Seven crashes

Stanton Avenue and North Negley Avenue in Pittsburgh –Seven crashes

Evans Street and State Route 148 in McKeesport –Seven crashes

See The Full Report And The Top 50 Most Dangerous Intersections Here

In addition to Oakland, the South Side Flats, Downtown and State Route 837 were listed as high-crash areas.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution to help cut down on the number of crashes.