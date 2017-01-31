Donate To The KDKA Turkey Fund

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

With the help of generous people in our community, the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund has provided Thanksgiving dinners for our neighbors in need for the past 34 years! The tradition continues this year.

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund has provided holiday meals to more than a million families. Just $15 can give a struggling family the means to gather and share a meal with loved ones.

PNC will continue to support the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund through collection in all PNC branches. Any donation of $50 or more made in the branch will be matched by PNC up to $50,000. All the money raised will be distributed throughout the KDKA-TV viewing area — including Allegheny and 11 surrounding counties — through the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. The Food Bank relies on its partners and community to help carry out its mission. In tough times, even people with little to share show their concern about hunger with food drives, volunteer hours, and financial gifts.

If you’d like to make a donation, send a check to:

KDKA Turkey Fund

P.O. Box Thanks

Pittsburgh PA 15230

You can also make your donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank online at by clicking here.

Requests for food should be referred to the Hunger Services Network – (412)-681-1121.

Read more about the KDKA Turkey Fund:

PNC Bank president Sy Holzer tells the “KDKA Morning News” that helping those in need is a part of what make Pittsburgh a great place and that the need is widespread.

“People that think that [those] who are less fortunate are in any one neighborhood, they’re in any neighborhood. They are next door neighbors, they’re people down the street, people we don’t even know that have this need for help and we’re so lucky that we can do this, so fortunate because that’s how we do it in Pittsburgh, take care of our own,” he said.