  • Anthrocon 2017 Furries ParadeAnthrocon 2017 Furries ParadeFurries took to the streets of Pittsburgh on July 1 for the 2017 Anthrocon parade.(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)
Anthrocon 2017 Furries ParadeFurries took to the streets of Pittsburgh on July 1 for the 2017 Anthrocon parade.
2017 Stanley Cup Victory ParadeAn estimated 650,000 people packed Downtown Pittsburgh on June 14, 2017, to celebrate the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup for a second straight year!
Pittsburgh Marathon 2017Thousands participated in the annual Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, which spans 26.2 miles in downtown Pittsburgh.
Remembering Steelers Chairman Dan RooneySteelers Nation has lost a legend. Team chairman and former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney died on April 13, 2017, at the age of 84.
Larry's Hometown Heroes 2017For a 5th year, Larry's Hometown Heroes presented by CJ Betters Enterprises honored individuals in Pittsburgh doing extraordinary things. CBS News White House Corespondent Major Garrett served as keynote speaker to the event and It's About the Warrior Foundation was honored and supported through the event.
93.7 The Fan / Bowser Youth Hockey Power Players of the Week: Anthony and Alex SargoMeet Anthony and Alex Sargo, this week's 93.7 The Fan / Bowser Youth Hockey Power Players of the Week.

One Comment

  1. Pheagle @Anthrocon (@PheagleAdler) says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:36 PM

    Very surprised and pleased that I was photographed out of almost 2000 fursuiters!

    Reply | Report comment |

