The Ford Driving Skills for Life is a global teen driving initiative with hands-on events and education to provide newly licensed, inexperienced, teenage drivers with skills to improve their driving and make good decisions behind the wheel. Taking the Lead: Ford Driving Skills for Life (started in 2007 in Pittsburgh) is a comprehensive community initiative that features an exciting, free interactive website DrivingSkillsForLife.com that teens can use to practice for their permit test and get better behind the wheel. Plus, a FREE high school assembly program to area schools every month.

KDKA-TV, in partnership with Neighborhood Ford Store, Governors Highway Safety Association, Allegheny County Pretrial Services and the Cindy Cohen School of Driving, LLC brings to the community Taking the Lead: Ford Driving Skills for Life school assembly development program that addresses the leading causes of teen deaths. Our team brings this one-hour presentation to a different area high school each month, along with a panel of experts for Q&A with the students.

STUDENTS: Click here for FREE, fun learning modules to help you practice for your permit and driver’s license tests! Log on to DrivingSkillsForLife.com/ACADEMY: Challenge yourself to become a better driver! Online games and videos designed to help you manage distractions, learn what to do in hazardous situations or if you lose control of your vehicle and so much more! Best of all… it’s FREE!

TEEN DRIVING SAFETY TIP OF THE MONTH: How Many Teen Passengers Can Safely Ride with New Drivers? (NONE)

A new study that followed more than 150,000 teen drivers over eight years has found that driver’s education significantly reduces crashes and traffic violations among new drivers. Young drivers who have not completed driver’s education are 75 percent more likely to get a traffic ticket, 24 percent more likely to be involved in a fatal or injury accident and 16 percent more likely to have an accident, the study showed.

For example:

• 1 percent of the driver’s education cohort was involved in a car crash, compared to 12.9 percent of those who did not take driver’s education.

• 1 percent of the driver’s education group was involved in an accident that caused injury or death, compared to 2.6 percent of those who did not take driver’s education.

• “Teens taking driver education are less likely to be involved in crashes or to receive a traffic violation during their first two years of driving,” the researchers concluded. “Because teen crashes and fatality rates are highest at ages 16-18, these reductions are especially meaningful. Driver education appears to make a difference in teen traffic outcomes at a time when risk is highest.”

said Fred Zwonechek, director of Office of Highway Safety

Source: Released on 08/13/2015, at 2:02 AM Office of University Communications University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY CINDY COHEN SCHOOL OF DRIVING

PARENTS: Encourage your teen (and their friends) to log on today! Gain more confidence in your own child’s driving skills AND knowing that their friends have a better understanding behind the wheel because they went through the Academy! It’s Free and is just a little time that’s worth their life!



TAKING THE LEAD: FORD DRIVING SKILLS FOR LIFE SCHOOL ASSEMBLY:

MANY LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS HAVE INVITED US TO BRING THIS ASSEMBLY PROGRAM TO THEIR SCHOOL

Your school could be next! Use the form above to let us know today!