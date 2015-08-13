The Ford Driving Skills for Life is a global teen driving initiative with hands-on events and education to provide newly licensed, inexperienced, teenage drivers with skills to improve their driving and make good decisions behind the wheel. Taking the Lead: Ford Driving Skills for Life (started in 2007 in Pittsburgh) is a comprehensive community initiative that features an exciting, free interactive website DrivingSkillsForLife.com that teens can use to practice for their permit test and get better behind the wheel. Plus, a FREE high school assembly program to area schools every month.
KDKA-TV, in partnership with Neighborhood Ford Store, Governors Highway Safety Association, Allegheny County Pretrial Services and the Cindy Cohen School of Driving, LLC brings to the community Taking the Lead: Ford Driving Skills for Life school assembly development program that addresses the leading causes of teen deaths. Our team brings this one-hour presentation to a different area high school each month, along with a panel of experts for Q&A with the students.
STUDENTS: Click here for FREE, fun learning modules to help you practice for your permit and driver's license tests! Log on to DrivingSkillsForLife.com/ACADEMY: Challenge yourself to become a better driver! Online games and videos designed to help you manage distractions, learn what to do in hazardous situations or if you lose control of your vehicle and so much more!
TEEN DRIVING SAFETY TIP OF THE MONTH: How Many Teen Passengers Can Safely Ride with New Drivers? (NONE)
A new study that followed more than 150,000 teen drivers over eight years has found that driver’s education significantly reduces crashes and traffic violations among new drivers. Young drivers who have not completed driver’s education are 75 percent more likely to get a traffic ticket, 24 percent more likely to be involved in a fatal or injury accident and 16 percent more likely to have an accident, the study showed.
For example:
• 1 percent of the driver’s education cohort was involved in a car crash, compared to 12.9 percent of those who did not take driver’s education.
• 1 percent of the driver’s education group was involved in an accident that caused injury or death, compared to 2.6 percent of those who did not take driver’s education.
• “Teens taking driver education are less likely to be involved in crashes or to receive a traffic violation during their first two years of driving,” the researchers concluded. “Because teen crashes and fatality rates are highest at ages 16-18, these reductions are especially meaningful. Driver education appears to make a difference in teen traffic outcomes at a time when risk is highest.”
said Fred Zwonechek, director of Office of Highway Safety
Source: Released on 08/13/2015, at 2:02 AM Office of University Communications University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
PARENTS: Encourage your teen (and their friends) to log on today! Gain more confidence in your own child's driving skills AND knowing that their friends have a better understanding behind the wheel because they went through the Academy!
KDKA-TV, Neighborhood Ford Store, Governors Highway Safety Association, Allegheny County Pretrial Services and the Cindy Cohen School of Driving are Taking the Lead to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities related to teen driving in our community.
2016-2017 School Assemblies
Central Valley Senior High School, 350 students (September 2016)
Leechburg Jr-Sr High School, 130 students (October 2016)
Serra Catholic High School, 350 students (November 2016)
A.W. Beattie Career Center, 300 students (December 2016)
McKeesport Area High School, 500 students (January 2017)
Peters Township High School, 370 students (February 2017)
Sto-Rox High School, 200 students (March 2017)
Apollo-Ridge High School, 270 students (April 2017)
Perry Traditional Academy, 100 students (May 2017)
2015-2016 School Assemblies
Quaker Valley High School, 300 students (September 2015)
Hempfield Area High School, 500 students (October 2015)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, 185 students (November 2015)
Upper St. Clair High School, 375 students (December 2015)
Steel Valley High School, 380 students (January 2016)
Riverview Junior Senior High School, 150 students (February 2016)
Woodland Hills Junior Senior High School, 100 students (March 2016)
McGuffey High School, 375 students (April 2016)
Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, 110 students (May 2016)
2014-2015 School Assemblies
Deer Lakes High School, 325 students (September 2014)
Bethel Park High School, 400 students (October 2014)
Brashear High School, 300 students (November 2014)
Leechburg Jr/Sr High School, 177 students (December 2014)
Highlands High School, 400 students (January 2015)
West Allegheny High School, 485 students (March 2015 – makeup for Feb. ’15)
Trinity High School, 270 students (March 2015)
Avonworth High School, 200 students (April 2015)
Blackhawk High School, 200 students (May 2015)
2013-2014 School Assemblies
Keystone Oaks High School, 300 students (September 2013)
Ambridge Senior High School, 400 students (October 2013)
Trinity Christian School, 125 students (November 2013)
West Greene High School, 140 students (December 2013)
*January assembly moved to March due to weather
The Ellis School, 147 students (February 2014)
Chartiers Valley High School, 350 students (March 2014)
Beth Center Senior High School, 220 students (March 2014 – makeup from Jan’14)
Frazier High School, 280 students (April 2014)
Ringgold High School, 350 students (May 2014)
2012-2013 School Assemblies
Greensburg Central Catholic High School, 200 students (September 2012)
North Catholic High School, 107 students (October 2012)
Yough Senior High School, 380 students (November 2012)
Montour High School, 270 students (December 2012)
Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, 375 students (January 2013)
Lincoln High School, 280 students (February 2013)
Kiski Area High School, 325 students – (March 2013)
Slippery Rock High School, 320 students – (April 2013)
Valley High School, 285 students (May 2013)
2011-2012 School Assemblies
Seton-LaSalle Catholic High School, 250 students (Sept’11)
New Brighton Area High School, 275 students (Oct’11)
Penn Hills High School, 325 students (Nov’11)
Cornell High School, 165 students (Dec’11)
Derry Area High School, 370 students (Jan’12)
Mars Area High School, 500 students (Feb’12)
Steel Valley High School, 300 students (Mar’12)
Belle Vernon High School, 415 students (Apr’12)
Franklin Regional High School, 325 students (May’12)
2010-2011 School Assemblies:
Elizabeth Forward High School, 500 students (Oct’10)
Thomas Jefferson High School, 230 students (Nov’10)
Pine-Richland High School, 360 students (Nov’10)
Seneca Valley High School, 575 students (Dec’10)
South Park High School, 300 students (Jan’11)
Perry Traditional Academy, 270 students (Feb’11)
Moon Area High School, 600 students (Mar’11)
Washington High School, 235 students (April ’11)
West Mifflin High School, 600 students (May’11)
2009-2010 School Assemblies:
Shaler Area High School, 450 students (Sept. ’09)
W. Pa. School for the Deaf, 80 students (Oct. ’09)
Albert Gallatin High School, 400 students (Nov. ’09)
Hopewell High School, 500 students (Dec. ’09)
Vincentian Academy, 110 students (Jan. ’10)
Allderdice High School, 340 students (Feb. ’10)
Plum Senior High School, 320 students (March ’10)
2008-2009 School Assemblies
Peters Twp. HS, 800 students attended (Sept. ’08)
Oakland Catholic HS, 300 students (Oct. ’08)
Franklin Area HS, 550 students (Nov. ’08)
Beaver Falls HS, 300 students (Dec. ’08)
January’s assembly was cancelled due to weather/testing
Bethlehem Center HS, 350 students (Feb. ’09)
Northgate HS, 230 students (March’09)
Carlynton HS, 300 students (April ’09)
Baldwin HS, 370 students (May ’09)