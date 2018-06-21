SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Bridgeville, Local TV, McLaughlin Run Creek

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – A woman’s body has been found in Bridgeville after heavy rains caused widespread flooding Wednesday night.

According to officials,  the woman’s body was found in McLaughlin Run Creek Thursday morning. It is believed she was swept away in floodwaters.

Her name has not been released.

Video posted on social media Wednesday night showed raging flood waters pushing at least two vehicles down under a bridge that carries Bower Hill Road over McLaughlin Run. Dumpsters and logs were also part of the pile of debris under the bridge.

bowerhillrd Womans Body Found In Bridgeville After Heavy Rains, Flooding

Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Bridgeville Police said a retaining wall that runs along the creek was damaged during the flooding.

An Allegheny County official said swift water rescue teams were aware of at least 66 rescues.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared in Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair after storms brought heavy rains and severe flooding to that area.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch