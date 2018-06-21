Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state of emergency was declared in Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair after storms brought heavy rains and severe flooding to the area.

High waters caused damage from southern parts of Allegheny County to Fayette County and areas in between.

An Allegheny County official said swift water rescue teams were aware of at least 66 rescues.

A number of those rescues were in Bridgeville, where a 14-month-old child was among those being moved to higher ground.

“At one point, we had an occupied vehicle floating down Baldwin Street,” said Bridgeville Police Chief Jack King.

Video posted on social media Wednesday night showed raging flood waters pushing at least two vehicles down under a bridge that carries Bower Hill Road over McLaughlin Run. Dumpsters and logs were also part of the pile of debris under the bridge.

Amy Wadas’ Report:

Bridgeville Police said a retaining wall that runs along the creek was damaged during the flooding.

This is what I’m seeing right now. Debris lodged under Bower Hill Road Bridge in Bridgeville. Officials tell me this damage is worse than the damage we saw from Hurricane Ivan in 2004 @kdka #upwithkdka #flooding #pittsburghwx pic.twitter.com/nH5fKCBl0z — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) June 21, 2018

In Bethel Park, flash flooding carried away vehicles outside the Trolley Stop Inn.

WEB EXTRA: Trolley Stop Inn Flooding —

People inside the restaurant reportedly had to stand on tables while waiting to be rescued.

The Bethel Park Police Department was urging drivers to seek shelter in higher elevations and stay off the roadways.

In Upper St. Clair, heavy flooding damaged an Outback Steakhouse. The inside of the restaurant was covered in mud and debris, and windows were smashed. The high water mark was above the front door. It appeared at least one vehicle was pushed into the building.

Elsewhere in Upper St. Clair, the Morrow Road Bridge area was closed until further notice. Facilities along McLaughlin Run Road were also closed. Those included Marmion Field, Founders’ Field, the 3-hole golf course, the tennis courts and the municipal playground adjacent to the Upper St. Clair library.

The Port Authority’s light rail service on the Blue Line-Library and Blue Line-South Hills was not operating Thursday morning.

Bus shuttles will operate on Route 88 for the Thursday AM rush. Riders should consider using other nearby bus routes in the morning if possible. Please allow for extra travel time due to these issues. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 21, 2018

Elsewhere in Allegheny County, there were flooding reports in North Fayette, Carnegie, Scott Township, Mount Lebanon, Munhall and West Mifflin.

High waters caused numerous problems along Banksville Road. There were reports of a number of vehicles stuck in the rising waters.

Pittsburgh: 3000 block of Banksville Road – Multiple reports of roadway flooding with vehicles stuck. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2018

There was also flooding in the umpire’s tunnel at PNC Park.

WEB EXTRA: PNC Park Flooding —

Pirates Brewers Postponed tonight. It will be made up at a later date. The Pirates host Arizona tomorrow night. — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 21, 2018

Allegheny County said no emergency workers were injured while responding to flooding.

Crews will begin damage assessment Thursday morning.