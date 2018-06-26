Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protests have resumed in Pittsburgh in response to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was killed by an East Pittsburgh Police officer.

The group started gathering at Freedom Corner shortly before 7 a.m. Family members spoke briefly before the group started marching toward Downtown Pittsburgh.

From Centre Avenue, the protesters turned down Sixth Avenue, where they stopped at the intersection of Grant Street.

The group blocked the intersection for about 10 minutes before continuing down Sixth Avenue.

From there, the group stopped in front of the courthouse where they began chanting, “Steve Zappala has got to go.” Around 8:30 a.m., the group resumed their march.

Police officers are following the group in their squad vehicles.

Last week, Rose was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld while attempting to run away from a vehicle pulled over for a felony stop.

Since then, multiple protests have been held around the city.

One was held Saturday night on the South Side, and another happened Friday night in Downtown Pittsburgh and outside PNC Park. Other protests happened outside the East Pittsburgh police station, and a protest a day later shut down the Parkway East in Wilkinsburg for hours.

Timeline Of Events

According to police, officers initially responded to a shots fired called on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

RELATED STORIES:

The shooter fired nine .40-caliber founds at the victim from a vehicle. The victim returned fire and struck the vehicle with multiple rounds.

Callers reported that a car was spotted fleeing the scene.

Police spotted what they believed was the same car on Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh a short time later. The car had bullet holes in the rear windows.

While East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was detaining the driver, two passengers ran from the car, including Rose. The officer opened fire and Rose was struck by multiple rounds.

Police found two weapons inside the vehicle, but none on Rose’s person.

Rosfeld has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

KDKA-TV previously learned that Rosfeld was only sworn in about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting, but he had been on duty in East Pittsburgh for three weeks and has been an officer elsewhere in the region since 2011.