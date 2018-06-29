Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The death of a baby who fell from a fourth-floor window in a Pittsburgh building this week has been ruled an accident.

The tragic incident occurred on the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Road in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Authorities say Hassain Musa Muktar fell about 35 feet and suffered undisclosed injuries.

The year-old child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office announced its ruling late Thursday. But it’s still not clear what caused the child to fall or how many people were with him at the time.

The accident remains under investigation.

