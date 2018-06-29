Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is warning Upper St. Clair residents to beware of rabid animals in the area.

Officials say a raccoon found near the intersection of Murdstone Road and Salem Drive was taken to an ACHD facility, where it tested positive for rabies.

This is the fourth rabid raccoon reported in Allegheny County so far this year. Four rabid bats have also been found in the county.

Allegheny County residents are urged to avoid stray animals and wildlife, and pet owners should make sure their pets are vaccinated. Anyone who notices an animal that’s acting strange should notify a local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.