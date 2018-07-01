Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen people ended up in the hospital throughout the day Saturday as crowds tailgated and attended the Luke Bryan concert at Heinz Field.

The Department of Public Safety says Pittsburgh EMS saw a total of 88 patients. Thirty of those patients were sent to local hospitals.

A total of 23 patients were seen by EMS for heat-related issues, but only five were sent to the hospital.

Of the other 25 patients who were sent to the hospital:

2 were hospitalized due to intoxication

3 were transported after falls

2 had diabetic emergencies

2 people suffered seizures

7 were hospitalized for unknown medical problems

The remaining nine were transported for minor lacerations, assaults or alcohol-related issues.

Only one person was arrested during the event. Officials say the man had an outstanding bench warrant.

Five tons of garbage were removed by Public Works.