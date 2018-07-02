Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather warnings have been issued throughout western Pennsylvania as thunderstorms move through the area.
Parts of Beaver, Butler and Allegheny counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says to expect damage to trees and power lines.
Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Lawrence and Indiana counties.
