Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather warnings have been issued throughout western Pennsylvania as thunderstorms move through the area.

WEATHER: Alerts | Radar | Satellite

Parts of Beaver, Butler and Allegheny counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says to expect damage to trees and power lines.

Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Lawrence and Indiana counties.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details