PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather warnings have been issued throughout western Pennsylvania as thunderstorms move through the area.

Parts of Beaver, Butler and Allegheny counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says to expect damage to trees and power lines.

Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Lawrence and Indiana counties.

